Pompey’s goalless draw against Lincoln on Saturday represented the biggest crowd through the gates at PO4 since March 2020.

Safety issues and redevelopment work had severely hampered the Blues’ match-day capacity throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Saturday’s game marked a step in the right direction as refurbishments on Pompey’s home is set to enter it’s next stage with work on the Milton End to begin in October.

Raggett has now urged his side to reap the benefits from the impressive home atmosphere and believes it can play a major role in Pompey’s promotion push.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw, he told The News: That was a really good one. The fans are always class here and I expected nothing less to be honest.

‘We knew it was going to be like that and we hope to be playing more games in front of crowds like that this season.

‘I think it’s important to utilise the crowd here, you can turn it into such a big advantage for you. We’ll be looking to do that this season for sure. It’s a great place to play football.

‘This is my fourth year now and I love every home game. Especially in League One, there’s not many places you will go to that will have an atmosphere like this place does.’

Fratton Park has been branded a fortress in recent years, yet last term Pompey struggled to recreate their strong home form shown prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raggett insisted the Blues need to make PO4 a place a hostile environment and is keen to use their famous atmosphere as an advantage in their promotion push.

He followed ‘I think we need to make this place as difficult of a place to come as possible.

‘If we can get on the front foot early, then the crowd will get right behind us and the away teams will feel that.