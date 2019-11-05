Sean Raggett: Portsmouth victory over Southend could have been more emphatic

Sean Raggett reckons Pompey could have scored more than four goals in their comfortable victory over Southend. 

The Blues delivered their biggest League One win of the season with a 4-1 success against the struggling Shrimpers at Fratton Park. 

Sean Raggett celebrates Pompey's victory over Southend. Picture: Robin Jones

John Marquis opened the scoring in first-half stoppage-time before Ellis Harrison’s double and Marcus Harness’ strike wrapped up the triumph.

Raggett, who won the penalty for Harrison’s second goal, felt a performance like that has been coming following draws with Bristol Rovers and Oxford.

And he believes it’ll do Pompey’s confidence the world of good.

The on-loan Norwich defender said: ‘I think we needed to put a team to the sword and it’ll do a lot of the boys’ confidence a world of good.

‘Hopefully now we can really push on and do that a few more times this season.

‘There have been a few games now where we haven't quite put the chances away. 

‘Getting four goals tonight was good and I think it could have even been more but we’ll take that and go on to the Harrogate game.’