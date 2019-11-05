Sean Raggett reckons Pompey could have scored more than four goals in their comfortable victory over Southend.

The Blues delivered their biggest League One win of the season with a 4-1 success against the struggling Shrimpers at Fratton Park.

Sean Raggett celebrates Pompey's victory over Southend. Picture: Robin Jones

John Marquis opened the scoring in first-half stoppage-time before Ellis Harrison’s double and Marcus Harness’ strike wrapped up the triumph.

Raggett, who won the penalty for Harrison’s second goal, felt a performance like that has been coming following draws with Bristol Rovers and Oxford.

And he believes it’ll do Pompey’s confidence the world of good.

The on-loan Norwich defender said: ‘I think we needed to put a team to the sword and it’ll do a lot of the boys’ confidence a world of good.

‘Hopefully now we can really push on and do that a few more times this season.

‘There have been a few games now where we haven't quite put the chances away.

‘Getting four goals tonight was good and I think it could have even been more but we’ll take that and go on to the Harrogate game.’