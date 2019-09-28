Sean Raggett hailed Pompey’s ‘massive’ win following a 1-0 success over Bolton.

Kenny Jackett’s men laboured to victory over the rock-bottom Trotters, with Kenny Jackett’s men booed off at half time.

Nonetheless, it was a timely second triumph of their League One season, secured through Brett Pitman’s 66th-minute header.

Raggett had marked his first-team recall in place of the injured Oli Hawkins by helping register only a second clean sheet in the league.

And while the display may have been unconvincing, the outcome was well appreciated.

Raggett said: ‘That was a massive win.

‘Maybe it wasn’t the best performance we’ve had, but,, the way results have gone recently, the most important thing was the win – and we got that.

‘The first half was fairly even and the second half they didn’t have many chances, while towards the end we could have scored a few more.

‘We want to get all the fans back on our side and hopefully can kick on from that.

‘We’ll get better from that game, it wasn’t the best we can play, obviously, but the win is the most important. The fans can look forward to next week now’.