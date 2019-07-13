Sean Raggett thanks Hawks for the test as Portsmouth new boy builds momentum after injury

Sean Raggett thanked Hawks for offering Pompey a stiff pre-season workout.

The Blues were made to work hard for their 2-1 win at Westleigh Park this afternoon.

Raggett, who has previously played at Conference South level, knew that would be the case as he faced some familiar faces.

And the 25-year-old was pleased he came through his latest warm-up with no hitches after being hindered by an ankle problem last term.

Raggett said: ‘I’ve played in this league myself and I’ve played against a few of the players they had out, so I knew what to expect.

‘Mags (Sam Magri) is a good friend of mine and I spoke to him after. I’m sure I’ll see more of them now I’m living in Portsmouth

‘It’s a decent standard and they played well. It was a good test for us.

‘I felt good personally and my ankle felt fine. It was all good.’