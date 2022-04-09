The Blues this afternoon slumped to an abject 1-0 defeat at Whaddon Road through Liam Sercombe’s 76th-minute winner.

It capped a sustained period of pressure from the Robins and represented a deserved triumph with, tellingly, Gavin Bazunu comfortably Pompey’s best player.

The 1,425 travelling support made their feelings known at the final whistle after witnessing a dreadful display.

Sean Raggett ha criticised Pompey's performance following a dismal 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Raggett also launched into criticism of the team’s showing – branding it a ‘streaky’ season.

He told The News: ‘Obviously I’m extremely disappointed and, if we want to be brutally honest with ourselves, that pretty much sums up our season.

‘In the first half we had good control of the game, in spells we played reasonably well, and were looking to kick on from there in the second half and get the goals we needed.

‘That second-half performance was nowhere near enough, nowhere near enough quality, just really poor.

‘It has been such a streaky season, we’ve had periods where we’ve been really good and periods we’ve been really poor.

‘Every team, whoever you play, at whatever level, is going to have periods of pressure and you need to deal with that.

‘We dealt with a big chunk of that – then it was a poor goal to give away. We need to get up the pitch, that was really poor from us.

‘Apart from Cheltenham’s 10-minute spell of pressure in which they scored, I still felt we had control of the second half, but we didn't show enough quality.’

Pompey now have six matches remaining, while have slumped to 11th in League One following their Cheltenham loss.

Last season they finished eighth, sparking a summer overhaul from Danny Cowley with 11 departures.

Certainly there is no talk of the play-offs from Raggett as the Blues’ season peters out.

He added: ‘We are looking to win every game we can and we’ll see where that takes us until the end of the season.