Sean Raggett welcomes potential new Portsmouth signings as he bids to find buyer for Southsea home
Sean Raggett is hoping to see some more Pompey additions before tomorrow night’s transfer deadline - so he can attempt to flog them his house.
The Blues centre-back has already been turned down having asked both assistant head coach Nicky Cowley and centre-back partner Clark Robertson if they would be interested in his Southsea pad.
However, as of yet, Raggett has been unable to find a buyer for the home he is currently renovating.
But, with head coach Danny Cowley eager to add to his squad ahead of Tuesday's 11pm window closure, the 28-year-old says he might yet be able to sell the home to one of his potential new team-mates.
Raggett said: ‘I sold the area to him, I actually tried to sell him (Clark Robertson) my house, but I think he’s really enjoying it down here.
‘I’m just renovating a house which is almost done – I tried to sell it to Nicky (Cowley) as well.
‘It’s in Southsea but no-one has fancied it yet, but it’ll be on the market soon if anyone fancies having a look.
‘If we get anymore signings then we’ll see (potential house buyers). I’ll try to get someone in there, but yeah.’
Raggett could face additional competition for a starting spot should Cowley get his wish of bringing in another centre-back.
In fact, it’s a move Raggett would welcome as he feels the Blues are currently short in that department.
He added: ‘I’ve expected it all summer, to be honest (another centre-back arrival), because most of the time you’d go with four centre-halves. I think you need that competition for places and it’s only going to drive you on as a player.
‘Downs (Paul Downing) has been a bit unfortunate in pre-season with the injury so it’s only been me and Robbo (Clark Robertson) available.
‘I welcome it and I want the competition because I feel like it helps me and it helps everyone play better.’