The Blues centre-back has already been turned down having asked both assistant head coach Nicky Cowley and centre-back partner Clark Robertson if they would be interested in his Southsea pad.

However, as of yet, Raggett has been unable to find a buyer for the home he is currently renovating.

But, with head coach Danny Cowley eager to add to his squad ahead of Tuesday's 11pm window closure, the 28-year-old says he might yet be able to sell the home to one of his potential new team-mates.

Raggett said: ‘I sold the area to him, I actually tried to sell him (Clark Robertson) my house, but I think he’s really enjoying it down here.

‘I’m just renovating a house which is almost done – I tried to sell it to Nicky (Cowley) as well.

‘It’s in Southsea but no-one has fancied it yet, but it’ll be on the market soon if anyone fancies having a look.

‘If we get anymore signings then we’ll see (potential house buyers). I’ll try to get someone in there, but yeah.’

Pompey defender Sean Raggett

Raggett could face additional competition for a starting spot should Cowley get his wish of bringing in another centre-back.

In fact, it’s a move Raggett would welcome as he feels the Blues are currently short in that department.

He added: ‘I’ve expected it all summer, to be honest (another centre-back arrival), because most of the time you’d go with four centre-halves. I think you need that competition for places and it’s only going to drive you on as a player.

‘Downs (Paul Downing) has been a bit unfortunate in pre-season with the injury so it’s only been me and Robbo (Clark Robertson) available.