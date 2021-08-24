The duo have been Danny Cowley's starting centre-back pairing in each of the Blues' opening four League One matches.

Pompey are still to concede a league goal this term and the relationship between Raggett and Robertson in the heart of defence has been key to that.

In fact, this is not the first time the pair have been team-mates during their careers having briefly played together at Rotherham.

Raggett managed just 10 appearances for the Millers on loan during the 2018/19 season - but it allowed him time to get to know Robertson on a personal level even if they didn't feature alongside each other on the pitch on a regular basis.

So Raggett couldn't wait to drop his old Rotherham team-mate a message when he'd seen the rumours Cowley was eager to bring him to Fratton Park this summer.

Robertson has been open in saying Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem and Polish outfit Slask Wroclaw were two clubs interested in his signature after leaving Rotherham at the end of his contract.

However, he decided on a move to PO4 - and some of that could have come down to Raggett's attempts to 'sell' Pompey to him before he finally joined.

Raggett said: ‘I played with Clark when I was at Rotherham. I was injured quite a lot so we didn’t play too many games together, but I got on well with him personally when I was there.

‘I spoke to him before he came here in the summer, so we’ve got a good relationship and it’s definitely helped.

‘I was selling the club to him a little bit and telling him to come down here, so it’s good.

‘I actually messaged him, to be fair, because I saw the rumours so I wanted to know what was going on.

‘I get on well with Robbo so I just sent him a message across and told him a little bit about the club and he’s here.

‘I don’t think you need to sell it too much (Pompey). He’s played here before in his career, it’s a great club in League One, it’s one of the best clubs to play at, for sure.’

Raggett is now into his third season at Pompey and has had several centre-back partners in that period.

But he says his latest team-mate at the heart of defence with the Blues has provided him with a sense of comfort.

Raggett added: ‘He’s (Clark) got a bit of everything, really. He’s composed, he talks well, the main thing when you play with someone is you want to feel comfortable with the partnerships you play with, I always feel I did when we were playing at Rotherham and I do here. I feel comfortable playing with him.