O'Brien and Hirst battle for the ball at Home Park. Picture: Graham Hunt

Ryan Hardie once again haunted the Blues as his goal was enough to settle the tie, after the striker fired home Pantuche Camara’s pull-back.

For Danny Cowley’s side, the gap to the play-offs have been extended by eight points, with Wycombe at home up next on Saturday.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted on Twitter to the loss.

@MattB6: We've gone backwards again. All possession and no idea in front of goal. #Pompey

@HackJinton: Game over, Season over. Simple as that.

@samjeffersmacey: We haven’t won a big game since we got promoted from league 2, I beg next year we finally change that

@JakePompeySmith: Decent against the sides below us, ineffective and very poor against those above/around us #Pompey

@MattPennyPFC: Well I said it after Sunderland.. and I said it after Oxford.. but now I mean it, season has gone.

@PUPEthan: Was a huge challenge to push for the playoffs to begin with, made even more difficult with the fixture congestion and the quality of the opposition we have to face. Not surprised we've fallen here.

Onto next season!

@__TomWatson: Prep for next season now lads

@JakeMeyers2015: Got what we deserved. Poor.

@Aaron25650310: Always next season I guess up the blues

@microphoneg24: Our hope of actually achieving something has also come to an end. Hopefully next season we can get a bigger squad with better players.

We should all still trust in Cowley, he’s done well with what he was given. On to next season now though I’m afraid. PUP

