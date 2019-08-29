Have your say

A second bumper crowd in the space of four days will rally behind Pompey on their travels.

The Blues will be cheered on by around 1,700 fans when they make the long trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

It comes after 1,874 members of the Fratton faithful made the journey to QPR last night.

It was a jaunt worthwhile as Kenny Jackett’s men delivered a 2-0 victory, which set up a Carabao Cup third-round tie against rivals Southampton.

Pompey are looking for their first League One victory in three games following a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland 3-3 draw against Coventry.

Last weekend’s clash with Rotherham was postponed because of Victorious Festival.

The Blues delivered a 2-1 victory at Blackpool last season, with Ronan Curtis netting a double.

Tickets for this weekend’s game can be purchased online, by calling 0345 646 1898 or from from the cash turnstiles at Blackpool on the day of the game.