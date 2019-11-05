Pompey supporters have been having their saw on the thumping 4-1 win over Southend.

John Marquis’ opener in first-half stoppage-time was followed by Ellis Harrison’s double – one of which came from the penalty spot – and substitute Marcus Harness’ late effort.

It was comfortable in the end, but there was a nervousness around Fratton Park when the Shrimpers pulled it back to 2-1 20 minutes from time after Brandon Goodhsip struck.

However, leading scorer Harrison’s second with a spot-kick and Harness’ effort – both of which came in the final 10 minutes – made it convincing for the Blues in the end.

It was only Pompey’s fifth League One victory in 15 matches this term and it lifted them up two places to 13th in the table.

And there was understandable delight amongst the Fratton faithful as they romped to a convincing triumph.

Ellis Harrison celebrates his second goal with his Pompey team-mates

Although, some supporters are not getting too carried away after overcoming Sol Campbell’s struggling Shrimpers.

Here’s how the Pompey fans reacted on social media…

Jon Vic - Second half of the season is ours, we’re gonna do the reverse of last season. PUP



Tom Haustead - That’s much more like it!

I know a lot of people are going to say it was only Southend but it was ‘only Bolton’ we laboured against and ‘only Gillingham’ we drew with. This was much improved.

Still lots to prove but this was a much-needed step in the right direction, well done.

Five points off the play-offs with a game in hand, if you can believe it!

We will have to do much better than we have so far, though, if we want to challenge for that top 6, but just shows what a bang average league this is this year



Luke Mansfield - We're up and running!



Phil Hayman - Stick with that front four, Curtis, Harness, Harrison and Marquis, they look dangerous together



Kenny Scott - Now stick with that formation at home, it works



Robert Blyth - Its Southend, but job done.PUP.💙💙💙



Luke Hurren - Thumping win, not totally convincing and a real let down to allow Southend a bit of hope with conceding an absolute howler, but god we needed that.

Do not envy Campbell, however, looking at Southend today it’s mission impossible keeping them up



Lee Cooke - Up the blues



Michael Stephenson - Brandon Haunstrup was great when he came on - AND out of position. Well done lad.



Will Leach - Much better today, great win Blues still more to do tho.

Brandon played great when he came on as well, keep up the momentum guys



Anthony Knight - No more than what was expected against the worst team in League One



Daniel Kirby - The way we played with our noses in front at 2-1 was soooo encouraging with players taking chances and looking to get forward; btw Brandon Haunstrup has ARRIVED!!!! Crosses and movement into the box increased massively when he came on!