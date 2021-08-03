Sections of disgruntled Gillingham fans say same thing as Connor Ogilvie's Portsmouth switch raises eyebrows

Pompey new-boy Conor Ogilvie. Picture: Portsmouth FC

There’s been plenty of good-luck messages sent to the 25-year-old from Gills supporters, following his four impressive seasons at Priestfield.

Confirmation of the left-back’s departure was to be expected after he rejected a new deal with Steve Evans’ side – and despite the free agent continuing to train with his former club during pre-season.

But in circumstances that are similar to Nathan Thompson’s Blues departure to Peterborough in 2019, it’s fair to say that sections of the Gillingham fan base expected to see their former defender lining up in the Championship next season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all, that’s where the player himself hoped to end up after turning down the offer of a new deal.

Instead, Ogilvie has opted to be part of Danny Cowley’s Pompey overhaul, signing a two-year deal and with club having the option of a third,

He becomes the Blues’ ninth arrival of the summer as the head coach attempts to build a side capable of promotion to the second tier.

But with many Gillingham fans believing their club’s ambitions should match that of the Blues, after finishing just two places below the PO4 last season, Ogilvie’s move fails to sit easy for some.

Here’s selection of the views shared by Gillingham supporters on social media.

John Barton: ‘Very sorry he has gone, don't see that going to Portsmouth is a step up, can only be for money’.

Richard Murray Edwards: ‘Wrong move. Must be money calling. Nothing about improving his footballing ability. Greed’.

Lewis Huitson: ‘Big step up to league 1’.

Craig PD: ‘Good player for us and was great last season.

‘Deserved a Championship move rather than a transfer to a club who finished two places above us last season.

‘Shame for us and him, but good luck to the lad’.

@gillstillidie1: ‘The grass ain’t always greener fair enough moving but you not really gone too a better club’.

Rob Carmen: ‘Don't see the point of moving to a club in the same division. Pompey will pay more obviously but may turn out to be like what happened with Max Ehmer when he went to Rovers’.

Paul Smith: ‘When we cant keep players like Ogilvie that says it all tbh.

‘Good luck to him, though he could of gone Championship imo’.

Giving the last word to Pompey fans, though, they’re delighted Ogilvie has signed on to be part of the Cowley project.

Harry Wood wrote: ‘We've done some decent business so far this transfer window and Ogilvie is a solid signing, just need a few more additions before the window's out and we should be set for a decent season, PUP’.

Mark Russell said: ‘Keep the faith the Cowleys and bac room staff are picking up some nice freebies, play up pompey, bring on all the big money spenders and we will be having the last laugh’.

Richard Storey added: ‘A good friend of mine is a Gills season ticket holder and he is very unhappy that they didn't keep him. PUP’.

Ben Jeffery said: ‘Best left back in the league’.