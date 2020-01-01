Alex Bass is the shock inclusion in the Pompey team to face Gillingham.

Bass starts his third league game of the season and is one of two changes from the 3-1 loss at MK Dons, as Craig MacGillivray drops to the bench.

Gareth Evans comes into the starting XI at the expense of Andy Cannon in the other switch.

Evans is making his first league start in two months, the last outing coming as he scored in the 1-1 draw against Oxford United.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Close, Naylor, Evans, Harness, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: MacGillivray, Mnoga, Cannon, Downing, Pitman, Hawkins, Marquis,