Jack Diamond’s 94th-minute winner handed the League Two side a 2-1 win at Fratton Park, after Ellis Harrison (45+2) and cancelled out Luke Armstrong’s 44th-minute opener.

The defeat ended Pompey’s six-match winning streak.

That left many fans unhappy, especially as the team’s impressive recent run was ended by a team in the division below.

Miguel Azeez started in midfield along Shaun Williams.

Others were thankful, though, as the defeat allows Pompey to concentrate on the league.

However, many singled out Miguel Azeez for his performance in the middle of the park for the Blues – with some believing he once again failed to show why so much hype surrounded his loan arrival from Arsenal in the summer.

Here’s a selection of the views shared at the final whistle...

@LewPeet: Will be very surprised if Miguel Azeez ever makes it for Arsenal.

He’s not the one #Pompey

@ryanlewis79: Azeez and Williams can NEVER wear a #Pompey shirt again.

I have never seen worse performance in the centre of midfield in my entire life. Send Azeez back to Arsenal tonight.

@MattPennyPFC: Azeez now had starting opportunities against TOP opposition in Harrow and Harrogate… has he done anything decent? No.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Will do us a favour, every season we have a cup run and blow the league.

This year’s the year! The planets are aligning.

@McgrealDeclan: Send azeez back to arsenal.

@az_steve_wilson: Might give it a while again after that.

Pompey just looked complacent and not really that bothered.

Can’t think of any saves their keeper had to make in the second half.

@AtlGorillaTalk: And we lost. If people wonder why the stadium was less than half full, this is it. Happens too often.

Time to focus on the league.

@pompeyboy_: Do we really care? Not going to win it and we know what fixture congestion can do to a season...

@jamster65777: I'm glad we are out, cup competitions always get in our way the last few seasons.

But without signing a few in the window, don’t think we will have enough to finish top 6.

Better than a replay, just shows how good Morrell is for our midfield. Up to Tuesday!

@khooper8695: Absolutely embarrassing performance... hang your heads in shame.

@HazzaTWood96: A 2-1 home defeat to Harrogate in the FA Cup that sees us out of the FA Cup and the winning run ending.

Harrogate deserved it in the end and it's very disappointing from us after all the great results in recent weeks.

@CivilFlyer23: Azeez should be sent back to Arsenal on that showing.

Couldn't even be a**** to run in the last few mins!

Williams with another howler too - we go again #pompey

@nisbeckian: I never want to lose, but we needed a replay like a hole in the head.

The sickness bug exposed inadequacy of the squad.