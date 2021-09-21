Send out the Portsmouth search party - where's Michael Jacobs against Plymouth Argyle?
Pompey fans have been reacting to the team news from Fratton Park as their side bid to return to winning ways against Plymouth Argyle. Here’s a selection of those views as Danny Cowley makes three changes and Michael Jacobs is again left out of the squad.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:18 pm
@willjrichards
is Jacobs lost? someone please find him
@Lawro77
Jacobs injured or is he just being overlooked?
@ChillandBill1
Was hoping to see Reeco in the team. He's still learning, but he's direct and attacks the opposition.
@c_p_mcgreal
Where is Michael Jacobs?
@PompeyG90
Need to push more players forward ... playing the 3 centre mids is a bit defensive at home .. specially morrell who doesn't score many goals, williams who doesn't either .
@matttpfc
Drop Azeez and Harrison with no service. Start Curtis and Harness with no end product