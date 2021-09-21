Send out the Portsmouth search party - where's Michael Jacobs against Plymouth Argyle?

Pompey fans have been reacting to the team news from Fratton Park as their side bid to return to winning ways against Plymouth Argyle. Here’s a selection of those views as Danny Cowley makes three changes and Michael Jacobs is again left out of the squad.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:05 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:18 pm
Some Pompey fans are perplexed about where Michael Jacobs is tonight after missing out on a place in the squad against Plymouth.

@willjrichards

is Jacobs lost? someone please find him

@Lawro77

Jacobs injured or is he just being overlooked?

@ChillandBill1

Was hoping to see Reeco in the team. He's still learning, but he's direct and attacks the opposition.

@c_p_mcgreal

Where is Michael Jacobs?

@PompeyG90

Need to push more players forward ... playing the 3 centre mids is a bit defensive at home .. specially morrell who doesn't score many goals, williams who doesn't either .

@matttpfc

Drop Azeez and Harrison with no service. Start Curtis and Harness with no end product