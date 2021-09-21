Send out the Portsmouth search party - where's Michael Jacobs against Plymouth Argyle?

Some Pompey fans are perplexed about where Michael Jacobs is tonight after missing out on a place in the squad against Plymouth.

@willjrichards

is Jacobs lost? someone please find him

@Lawro77

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacobs injured or is he just being overlooked?

@ChillandBill1

Was hoping to see Reeco in the team. He's still learning, but he's direct and attacks the opposition.

@c_p_mcgreal

Where is Michael Jacobs?

@PompeyG90

Need to push more players forward ... playing the 3 centre mids is a bit defensive at home .. specially morrell who doesn't score many goals, williams who doesn't either .

@matttpfc