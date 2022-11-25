Danny Cowley has already admitted to knowing the areas of his squad he would like to improve on.

And with the Blues boss indicating that he’s unlikely to stand in Kieron Freeman’s way if interest emerges in the defender – plus fears over a Blackpool return for on-loan Owen Dale – then there will likely be exits on the agenda, too.

Departures were a key feature of the last January window, with the likes of Ellis Harrison, John Marquis and Lee Brown allowed to move on so that Cowley could finances swoops for Aiden O’Brien, Hayden Carter, Tyler Walker etc.

But can Cowley use the same tactic this time around to generate extra money for his own forays into the transfer market?

There’s less scope to do so.

But where there’s a means, there’s always a way.

Here’s those who could possibly be on the move come the new year.

Danny Cowley has revealed his concerns over potentially losing Owen Dale in January.

Kieron Freeman

An obvious one to start off with, with Danny Cowley on Thursday telling The News that they will hold talks with the defender over a January exit.

The Blues were open to parting company with the 30-year-old during the summer, after recruiting full-backs Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty.

Freeman’s presence and reliability has proven useful, though, since the latter suffered a groin problem that has required two operations.

That has helped Cowley rest certain players for the Papa John’s Trophy and maintain an element of strength to sides picked in that particular competition.

But with Swanson excelling as Pompey’s first-choice right-back in Rafferty’s continued absence, Freeman still finds himself on the fringes.

According to the manager, the former Sheffield United ace wants more regular game time.

And with the Blues, no doubt, keen to bolster their finances further, getting Freeman off the pay roll could help.

A small nominal fee would also not be snuffed at.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Like Freeman, there was some surprise Tunnicliffe was still a Pompey player at the end of the last transfer window.

That was also the case in October, after the midfielder was linked with a move to the A-League in Australia ahead of their transfer deadline.

That worked to Pompey’s advantage, however, following injuries to key personnel in midfield.

Tunnicliffe came to the Blues’ rescue at their time of need and has amassed 10 appearances since the start of October.

Previously, he last involvement came on the opening day of the season against Sheffield Wednesday as an 89th-minute substitute.

At this moment in time, his presence is sill required, with Tom Lowery still out with a hamstring injury and Joe Morrell currently at the World Cup.

But with both due back soon, and Louis Thompson ahead of schedule with his recovery from a broken leg, Tunnicliffe could soon find himself on the fringes again.

With that in mind, and with the midfielder out of contract at the season’s end, a January move could help Danny Cowley strengthen elsewhere.

But any agreement would have to suit the former Luton man, with little or no suggestions that he’s angling for a move away from Fratton Park.

Owen Dale

The suggestion of Dale leaving Pompey midway through his season-long loan from Blackpool will not go down well with the Fratton Faithful.

But fans have to be realistic – it’s something that could very well happen.

The Tangerines are in a real battle against relegation from the Championship. And with the winger impressing during his time with the Blues, it’s only natural that they consider an early recall.

Indeed, Blackpool’s continued reluctance to let Dale feature in the FA Cup for Pompey speaks volumes and cannot be underestimated.

Can Pompey stop it from happening? Probably, but they will have to dig deep into their pockets!

Dane Scarlett

Dane Scarlett finds himself in a similar position as Dale, with parent club Spurs unwilling to sanction his involvement in the Blues’ FA Cup campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, a similar conclusion can safely be made – the Premier League club are considering a recall. Why else would they deny the striker that opportunity?

But, perhaps, that’s where the similarities end.

Rather than Dale potentially heading back to Bloomfield Road to play an active role in their relegation battle, Spurs’ possible need to recall Scarlett could be simpler.

Don’t forget Antonio Conte has three strikers – Harry Kane, Richarlison and Son Heung-Min all actively spearheading their country’s respective bids for World Cup glory.

If anything happens to them, or any of them go deep into the tournament, the Premier League side might just want a safety net to fall back on, with games back home coming thick and fast – including the third round of the FA Cup on January 7 once with World Cup reaches its conclusion.

Scarlett could be that buffer, leaving Pompey fans to pray nothing serious happens to Kane & Co in Qatar.

Josh Oluwayemi

Another name that might surprise Blues supporters – but rest easy, any potential move would be a temporary one to allow the former Spurs youngster the chance to get regular game time under his belt.

The 21-year-old has impressed as Pompey continue their progress in the Papa John’s Trophy.

But in order for Danny Cowley to maximise the youngster’s potential, a loan move is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only thing standing in their way is further headway being made in the PJT.

A potential Wembley appearance and the chance to win silverware with the Blues could make the player reluctant to make such a move at this stage of his fledgling Fratton Park career.

Stevenage – Pompey’s next Trophy opponents – might have something to say about that, though.

Ronan Curtis

The chances of a Curtis departure in January are slim, but it is a possibility – especially with the Irishman out of contract in the summer and no hint of a new offer on the table.

It would, therefore, make sense that the Blues cash in on the winger in the new year, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

However, two things would need to happen for that to become a reality.

One – a suitable offer is made from an interested club. And, two, Danny Cowley has a player in mind who can fill Curtis’ shoes, is available, is better, is affordable and can come in without the need of a settling-in period. He’ll need to hit the ground running.

Indeed, despite not always a regular for the Blues, Curtis has an impressive record at Fratton Park – 212 games, 56 goals and 22 assists.

That’s not easily replaced.

Joe Pigott

Despite being a hugely popular figure in the Fratton Park dressing room, the on-loan Ipswich striker isn’t as popular with manager Danny Cowley when it comes to team selections.

Pigott has made 20 appearances for the Blues, which isn’t bad going for this stage in the season.

But look deeper into those numbers and you’ll see only three of those outings have come as League One starts.

Standing in his way have been 11-goal Colby Bishop and brilliant Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett.

However, the goals have not always flowed for Pompey this season – not that that has prompted Cowley to change his preferences up top.

Instead, Pigott has been made to make duo with cameo appearances for the Blues, with only two goals coming in those 12 substitute appearances.

That suggests an inability to make a telling impact from the bench – presenting the manager with a decision to make.

Could a better alternative be found?

Maybe. But no doubt Cowley would loathe the need to find two strikers in January if Scarlett is recalled by Spurs.

