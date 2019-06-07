Pompey fans have been having their say on Nathan Thompson’s future, after the Blues announced the signing of James Bolton.

Bolton, who operates at right-back, has arrived on a three-year-deal from Shrewsbury – signalling the end of Thompson’s two-year spell at Fratton Park.

The former Swindon defender has let his contract run down with Blues, despite being offered a new one, and is now set to depart as manager Kenny Jackett lays down the foundations for another promotion push next season.

Where Thompson ends up remains to be seen, with the right-back keen to test himself in the Championship.

in the meantime, fans have been contacting us via our Facebook page to express their views on the player’s impending Fratton Park exit.

Here’s a selection of opinions shared with us...

Nathan Thompson

Michael Stephenson: I think some are overlooking the part Nathan Thompson played last season.

Just remind me again - didn't he score a vital goal at Wembley?

As we don't actually know what wages he was on, who are we to criticise him if he wanted and asked for a raise.

When Bolton arrives, I hope he's good at going forward and winning free-kicks. Nathan is.

Paul Wiggins: Not the biggest loss – would miss other players more. Was good but not outstanding, got caught out a fair bit but that said always felt he gave 100 per cent.

Obviously been holding out for a better deal or he would of signed already so see ya.

Be interesting if no one were to come in for him or a club lower than Pompey, let's hope he regrets his decision.

Dave Byne: Players come and go. Oh well.

Dom Calvert: Would be a shame to lose Thompson. When fit has consistently been one of our best players, no nonsense and not scared of a tackle.

Hopefully we get these replacements right in defence, losing two key players from that area, it’s going to take some time to get them settled in.

Adam Seiles: Been pretty clear he didn't wanna stay so fine.

Dawn Roberts: Why should it signal the end of it, surely if he does decide to stay it's competition for them both. If he leaves well then good luck to him.

Tim Poynton: Oh well, Thompson’s not committed so, thank you and bye bye.

Dave Stevens: Be very interesting to see where he ends up. Will tell us alot about him.

Craig Vaughan: He doesn't wanna be here so bye and no great loss really.

Joe Bloggs: Does Bolton keep falling over to get free-kicks like Nathan did?

So welcome to the club and hopefully you can contribute enough to justify our faith in you.