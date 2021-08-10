Shaun Williams makes his Pompey debut against former club Millwall tonight. Picture: Joe Pepler

And Michael Jacobs is also part of the Blues squad for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash following the collapse of his move to Ipswich.

Williams missed Saturday’s victory at Fleetwood with a stiff back, an issue aggravated during the warm-up.

However, he has swiftly responded well for treatment and is one of three changes to Danny Cowley’s side for the trip to The Den.

Callum Johnson and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild also come into the side, with Lee Brown, Marcus Harness and Kieron Freeman dropping to the bench.

Although midfield newcomers Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson are not involved following their arrivals in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Jacobs is recalled to the squad and takes his place on the bench.

Elsewhere, Millwall name ex-Pompey favourite Jed Wallace in their starting XI, with long-time Blues target Ben Thompson on the bench.

Pompey: Bass, Johnson, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Hackett-Fairchild, Ahadme, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bazunu, Brown, Mnoga, Harness, Freeman, Hirst, Jacobs.

