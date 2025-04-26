Live

Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth LIVE: Second goal at Hillsborough

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 15:33 BST
Harvey Blair scored Pompey equaliser.Harvey Blair scored Pompey equaliser.
Harvey Blair scored Pompey equaliser. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey are on the road for the final time this season today.

The Blues make the near 460-mile roundtrip to Hillsborough as they face Sheffield Wednesday in the penultimate match of their Championship campaign.

Of course, John Mousinho’s men have confirmed their survival following Monday’s 1-0 win over Watford. This means their six-point advantage over the bottom three is enough to book a spot in next season’s second-tier.

With Pompey looking to end the campaign on a high, a win could see them move one point behind the Owls heading into the final day.

We’ll be providing build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Pompey

Key Events

  • Pompey make final away trip of the season to Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Harvey Blair levelled for Pompey after Paterson gave hosts lead.
  • John Mousinho makes five changes to side from Watford win.
15:47 BST

Half-time

Half-time at Hillsborough with the scores level at 1-1.

15:46 BST

45'

Just the one minute added on at the end of the first half.

15:45 BST

John Mousinho.John Mousinho.
John Mousinho. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
15:42 BSTUpdated 15:43 BST

39'

Not sure what’s just happened but Pompey launched the ball forward and there was a steward on the pitch picking something up. The game carried on much to the Blues’ frustrations.

15:40 BST

A popular goalscorer

15:38 BST

37'

Shaughnessy in the book. The Blues centre-back his shown the first yellow of the game after a foul on Gassama.

15:38 BST

37'

Devlin finds time on the ball on the right side, however, his ball in is high and over everyone.

15:35 BST

33'

Since the goals have gone in, both sides have sat back and allowed each other time on the ball. Blair’s looked bright in possession so far.

15:32 BST

Harvey Blair scored his first Pompey goal this afternoon.Harvey Blair scored his first Pompey goal this afternoon.
Harvey Blair scored his first Pompey goal this afternoon. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
15:29 BST

28'

Dozzell’s ball in goes through absolutely everyone and Sheffield Wednesday clear.

15:29 BST

Blair's equaliser

15:28 BST

27'

Pompey win a corner after Devlin’s cross was put behind.

15:25 BST

24'

That’s got the Pompey fans going. The ball won by Hayden then found Murphy. The winger works space on the left before squaring a wonderful cross into Blair, who fires home from close range.

15:24 BST

23'

BLAIRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

15:21 BST

With the early frantic action slowing down, just looked over to the away end to see a number of Pompey fans all dressed up. I think I can spot a Wario, Mario, Luigi and a rogue traffic cone!

15:18 BST

Freddie Potts.Freddie Potts.
Freddie Potts. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
15:16 BST

15'

How have Pompey not levelled? Murphy works some space down the left to put in a delicious ball into the box. Ogilvie dives for the ball but his header is somehow put wide from close range.

15:15 BST

Stuart Armstrong shanked his shot from just outside of the box and the unmarked Paterson is able to finish from close range. His effort came off the underside of the goal but it was poor defending from Pompey.

