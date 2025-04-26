Protests are set to take place outside and inside Hillsborough this afternoon.

here’s plenty of unrest with Owls supporters, who are set to protest against their ownership ahead of their final final home game of the campaign.

It follows after a number of off-field issues surrounding the club in recent months - including missed player wages in March due to cashflow issues experienced by Chansiri.

On Monday, the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust (SWST) called on fans to turn their back during the 10th minute of their 2-1 triumph against Middlesbrough.

Now a ‘funeral walk’ will see supporters march ahead of their game against Pompey from Sheffield city centre at midday, before passing iconic landmarks like the Adelphi and the Crucible where it will end at Hillsborough Park. A subsequent walk will then take place to the stadium from 2pm.

Fans have been told to wear yellow and black clothing (prominent colours from the club’s history), while also encouraged to bring balloons of the same colour. A further protest is then expected to take place in the stadium during the game, with flyers set to be handed out.

The Supporters’ Trust has reportedly seen a spike in membership in recent months, with a 5,000-person survey conducted last week, revealing 94 per cent demanding the Thai businessman to sell up.

In a statement released by the SWST before Monday’s game against Middlesbrough, they called for fans to ‘keep momentum going’ with further protests being planned.

It read: ‘The Trust is looking to organise a funeral march starting from the site of the Adelphi Hotel where The Wednesday Football Club was formed in 1867 (Now the Best Western in town). We will be looking to march firstly to Hillsborough Park where we hope that we will be joined by other fans. And then through Hillsborough Park toward the ground. The message will be You Are Killing Our Club – Sell Now. More details will follow next week as we will be liaising with local Police on making sure that this protest is done within the law and with respect for the community.

‘As fans, none of us want our club to die in 2025. If you think that this can’t happen to Sheffield Wednesday, we would urge fans to listen to the WTID podcast which interviews members of the Reading Fans Groups about how they are at the stage where they might well be kicked out of the EFL at the end of this season. The similarities are frightening. Do not stick your head in the sand.

‘We know it is not possible for everyone to change their match day routine so we will also be organising other events and media which allow everyone to feel part of the protest. This is likely to include a Digi Van showing the survey results, Fliers for a visible protest inside the ground and other calls for action.

‘One thing Reading fans learned is that protests could only take them so far. Fan groups need to keep together but not at the expense of allowing the club to die to keep the peace. We need support from the local and national media, The EFL, The Football Supporters Association. We need buyers to come forward now as this club is imploding. Most of all we need the owner to sell the club. If it comes to a fight for Wednesday’s survival let’s not leave it to everyone else. Join in.’