Shock England snub for Portsmouth and Arsenal youngster and what it means for the Blues' clash with Wycombe

The talented midfielder has been an ever-present for the Young Lions and was expected to be included in their latest under-20s squad, which was announced today.

But following a largely anonymous loan spell on the south coast so far this season, the Arsenal loanee has been omitted from boss Andy Edwards’ latest get together.

Had the 19-year-old been called into the squad for the fixture against Portugal, then the Blues’ trip to Adams Park on Saturday, November 13, would have likely been postponed – with Gavin Bazunu and Joe Morrell already called up by both the Republic of Ireland and Wales for their forthcoming games.

Azeez has suffered an underwhelming spell at Fratton Park this term.

Prior to his appearance as a second-half substitute against Cheltenham on Tuesday, his only other Pompey appearance came against Cambridge United back on September 18.

In total, he’s played 76 minutes of football since arriving prior to the close of the summer transfer window, leading to reports earlier this week that his parent club was looking to bring him back to north London in January.

However, Blues head coach Danny Cowley has since rubbished such claims.

Miguel Azeez has been omitted from the latest England under-20s squad meaning the Blues' fixture with Wycombe is set to be played. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The PO4 outfit have previously been able to rearrange games scheduled for the international breaks due to certain players’ involvement with their national sides.

But with Azeez now joining Ronan Curtis in being overlooked by their respective countries, and with only Bazunu and Morrell now away, next week’s game at Wycombe looks set to go ahead.