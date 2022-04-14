Pompey returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Rotherham on Tuesday evening – reducing the gap to the top six to 10 points.
Although the Blues are unlikely to reach the top six, they did hamper their visitors' chances of climbing back into the automatic positions.
With the season reaching its climax, we’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight as they predict some shocks at either end of the League One table.
Here’s how they predict the standings will look after the season ends on April 30….
