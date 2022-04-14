From left: Danny Cowley, Leam Richardson, Paul Warne, Darren Moore.

Shocks at either end of League One as ‘data experts’ predict where Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Wigan will finish season

‘Data experts’ predict shocks at the top and bottom of League One as the campaign closes in on its conclusion.

Pompey returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Rotherham on Tuesday evening – reducing the gap to the top six to 10 points.

Although the Blues are unlikely to reach the top six, they did hamper their visitors' chances of climbing back into the automatic positions.

With the season reaching its climax, we’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight as they predict some shocks at either end of the League One table.

Here’s how they predict the standings will look after the season ends on April 30….

1. Crewe - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 28 Predicted goal difference: - 50

2. Doncaster - 23rd

Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -50

3. AFC Wimbledon - 22nd

Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -24

4. Morecambe - 21st

Predicted points at end of the season: 41 Predicted goal difference: - 33

