Pompey returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Rotherham on Tuesday evening – reducing the gap to the top six to 10 points.

Although the Blues are unlikely to reach the top six, they did hamper their visitors' chances of climbing back into the automatic positions.

With the season reaching its climax, we’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight as they predict some shocks at either end of the League One table.

Here’s how they predict the standings will look after the season ends on April 30….

1. Crewe - 24th Predicted points at end of the season: 28 Predicted goal difference: - 50

2. Doncaster - 23rd Predicted points at end of the season: 36 Predicted goal difference: -50

3. AFC Wimbledon - 22nd Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -24

4. Morecambe - 21st Predicted points at end of the season: 41 Predicted goal difference: - 33