And fans on social media have voiced their concerns following the dramatic U-turn – as Pompey’s midfield situation reached breaking point.

The Fratton chief has only two senior central figures to choose from tonight, as Shaun Williams looks to be out long term after fracturing his spine, while Joe Morrell was sent off during Pompey’s 3-2 defeat at Oxford.

But the Wales ace could prematurely return – after the club appealed his three-match ban.

Indeed, Cowley has Louis Thompson, who has struggled to complete a full 90 minutes on a regular basis, and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who made his first outing since October on Saturday, to choose from.

And in a bid to ease the current crisis, has recently recalled Harry Jewitt-White from his loan spell as cover.

Here’s how fans have reacted on Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter

@mevster1: Pathetic, if six people buy a pie at the ground surely that's enough to cover a couple of weeks wages for unemployed baller!

@WELLS35: Suspensions and injuries happen in a season particularly this time of year - all the more reason to have signed a CM in the transfer window!

@CharleyShipp: Shot ourselves in the foot again should have signed a midfielder. That’s another year with no play offs, two years now and they think that’s good enough.

@PJackso09105554: A little late you had the opportunity to sign a good midfielder from Millwall. Now playing and was man of the match on Saturday for mega rich Gillingham....

@pfcdave1898: Get in that free market Danny.

Facebook

Hugh Skilling: How on earth are we not in a position? Let what 8 players go bring in 5. Also 3 of the players that went were the highest earners. Surely there’s finances available?

Dan Knight: A free agent now wouldn’t really help us out I don’t think…. We sign a 30 year old free agent who is nowhere near match fit by the time he’s fit enough to play Tunnicliffe and Morrell will be back

Terry Matthewson: If we do sign someone it has to be a player fit and healthy now and that doesn’t have a bad history of injuries.

Hope Sea: Bring back loaned out players Dan Gifford from Bognor and Harry Jewitt-White from Havant & Waterlooville. Problem solved.

Billy James Page: Self inflicted these issues, it was obvious for all to see yet wasn’t addressed