Pompey bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich on Saturday.

Following a miserable 4-1 loss at Accrington, Kenny Jackett’s men bounced back in superb fashion against the Tractor Boys.

The Blues displayed guts and heart to defeat their promotion rivals at Fratton Park, with Ronan Curtis grabbing the only goal of the game on 50 minutes.

Certainly there was plenty of festive cheer among the Fratton faithful and here’s how they’ve been reacted on Twitter…

@SRandall1989

Personally one of our best performance this season today glad to see Cannon back in the side also great 3 points we go again Boxing Day #upzepomp #pompey

@mattclementspfc

Very solid performance I thought from the boys today! All worked for each other and gave everything! Harrison was in their heads, Williams and Curtis caused problems! Class from everyone the bounce back we needed! Could easily have been more than 1-0

@tomsy_1994

Different class today! Could have easily been 3 or 4-0. Fans were decent.. fitting tribute to those 4 Pompey legends today hopefully take that performance into Boxing Day. Win or lose, up the blues #Pompey

@robert89__

We are 5 points behind Peterborough in second place. Imagine if we held out a game or two where we would be... season isn't over yet! Just need the right investment at the back

@jm_pfc

Of all our summer signings so far, have to say I was least inspired by Ryan Williams, but in terms of impact he’s probably been the best of the bunch. Superb energy!

@grahamdubber

That was a terrific game of football this afternoon, with some notable performances from a number of #pompey players, including some who haven't had the best of times since August. Long may it continue.

@oaktowers

This time last season Pompey's league season seemed to peak when we won against Sunderland.

Don’t think we've even peaked as a team yet let alone being 11 unbeaten at home! Should make for a interesting second half of the season!

@Real_Dan_Horton

Burgess motm for me, brought calmness back to the defence. Didn’t put a foot wrong. Williams and Harrison close behind. Didn’t get the Cannon substitution but good to see him get a start