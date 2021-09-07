Ellis Harrison scored a hat-trick on his first start of the season, but it couldn’t stop the Blues going down to a loss, with emergency goalkeeper Jake Eastwood having to pick the ball out of the back of the next five times on his one and only appearance for the Fratton Park outfit.
Here’s how our chief sport writer rated the players’ individual performances…
1. Jake Eastwood - 6
Despite the scoreline, the keeper did okay and few goals can be put down to him.
2. Mahlon Romeo - 6
Really promising first half full of attacking intent on encouraging debut.
3. Haji Mnoga - 5
Early booking was a massive concern, while later conceded penalty.
4. Paul Downing - 7
The most consistent in the back four, which wasn’t saying a lot.
