Portsmouth forward John Marquis (10) in action

Shrewsbury 1-0 Portsmouth: Full-time match gallery

Check out our pictures from Portsmouth's first game of the season away to Shrewsbury.

Midfielder Ryan Giles scored for the hosts while Ross McCrorie was sent off on his debut.

Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett arrives during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury, England on 3 August 2019.

1. Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett arrives during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury, England on 3 August 2019.

Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett arrives during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury, England on 3 August 2019.
Simon Davies/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Pompey defender James Bolton (13) arrives at Greenhouse Meadow

2. Shrewsbury v Pompey

Pompey defender James Bolton (13) arrives at Greenhouse Meadow
Simon Davies/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Pompey midfielder Marcus Harness (19) arrives at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury, England on 3 August 2019.

3. Shrewsbury v Pompey

Pompey midfielder Marcus Harness (19) arrives at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury, England on 3 August 2019.
Simon Davies/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Pompey players warm up on the pitch

4. Shrewsbury v Pompey

Pompey players warm up on the pitch
Simon Davies/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8