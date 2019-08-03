Shrewsbury 1-0 Portsmouth: Full-time match gallery

1. Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett arrives during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury, England on 3 August 2019.

Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett arrives during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury, England on 3 August 2019.

Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548