Shrewsbury midfielder Ryan Giles (11) fires home past Craig MacGillivray (1)

Shrewsbury 1-0 Portsmouth: Match ratings

Check out our match ratings for Pompey’s 1-0 defeat away to Shrewsbury.

Midfielder Ryan Giles scored the only goal of the game, while Ross McCrorie was sent off in the second half.

1. Craig MacGillivray: 6

2. Anton Walkes: 5

3. Paul Downing: 6

4. Christian Burgess: 6

