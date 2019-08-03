Have your say

Pompey started their 2019-20 League One campaign with defeat away to Shrewsbury.

Ryan Giles’ gem in the 68th minute condemned them to defeat.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray is beaten by Ryan Giles' 68th-minute effort Picture: Simon Davies

READ MORE: Portsmouth start League One season with defeat at Shrewsbury

Meanwhile, their plight wasn’t helped by Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie seeing red after two red cards.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the match.

Kenny Jackett

For two-thirds of the pitch we were okay.

It was okay for us to get on the ball and dominate.

But similarly we didn’t go past people in the final third. We needed all four wide men to thrive.

There wasn’t enough for the amount of ball we had.

Sam Ricketts – Shrewsbury manager (via Shropshire Star)

It was obviously very satisfying. A win is the perfect start for us and I'm delighted with that.

There's an awful lot to work on and improve on but as a team we didn't lack effort, determination and bodies on the line – they gave everything.

And then one moment of magic wins you the game.

Paul Downing

We’re not trying to be too hard on ourselves.

Goals like that are going to go in on days and go over (the crossbar) on others.

We felt really comfortable and felt like we were the team on the ascendancy.

We looked the more likely to score in my opinion, even when we went down to 10 men.

There are some positives but we know we can step it up and improve.

Jordan Cross – Pompey reporter

Pompey learned a harsh lesson over failing to make the most of promising attacking positions in this frustrating opening-day loss.

Time and again the Blues got into decent positions to cause damage against Shrewsbury, but were let down by poor decision making or a lack of quality with the final ball.

And that came back to haunt them as a largely robust away display was undone by moment of real quality from 19-year-old Ryan Giles on his league debut.

A 25-yard hit which was in all the way and left Craig MacGillivray with no chance decided the game, and to compound their frustration a mix of poor Pompey fortune and excellent defending from Ethan Ebanks-Landell saw John Marquis denied a debut goal as his hit was somehow hooked off the line.

So much to work on and consider for the Blues as they extended a 31-year wait for an opening-day win on the road.

Will Rooney – Pompey reporter

Playing against such a robust Shrewsbury back three, it was imperative Pompey got their deliveries into the box right.

However, that wasn't the case.

Despite getting into a number of dangerous positions, the Blues lacked final-third quality.

Lee Brown offered a decent threat, with one cross-cum-shot being clawed out by home keeper Max O'Leary.

Yet there wasn't enough from the flanks from the likes of Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness and Anton Walkes.