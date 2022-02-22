After the fiasco at Crewe on Saturday, where 1,500 Blues supporters were turned away at the gates after referee Martin Coy called the game off just an hour before kick-off, a repeat at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium is the last thing they need midweek.

It was a nervousness that the club themselves had on Monday, as they sought reassurances from the Shrews before setting off on the 202-mlie journey.

Indeed, just like the fans, they don’t want a costly wasted journey just three days after Steve Cotterill’s side had to cancel their home game against Morecambe because of a waterlogged pitch.

Pompey are due to face Shrewsbury tonight in League One Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Such reassurances were given, as Pompey set off on what is a seven-hour round trip to Salop.

Yet there remains plenty of scepticism that the game will still go ahead.

Of course, there’s nothing guaranteed, but here’s the latest updates that we now about that will help fans make informed decisions.

The ground

Parts of Shrewsbury town centre are under water after the River Severn burst its banks following storms Eunice and Franklin.

That has caused road closures in and around the centre but the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium is situated approximately two miles south, between Meole Brace and Sutton Farm, of the affected area.

The News has contacted Shrewsbury FC for a comment regarding the situation with the club’s playing surface.

No response has been provided yet, but there’s nothing to suggest at this moment that the game in under threat.

A tweet posted by Salop at 10.08am reminded home supporters that a shuttle bus for fans will continue to operate tonight from certain locations.

Meanwhile, according to the Met Office, there was a 17 per cent chance of rain around lunch-time, otherwise it will remain dry with spells of sunshine before clear skies right up until kick-off.

Fans staying overnight in the town centre may need to find alternative accommodations, with reports that some hotels are cancelling booking due to flooding.

Roads

Despite closures in and around Shrewsbury, there’s no current road terminations on the route the majority of Pompey fans will take to get to the ground.

Both the A5 and the B4380 – which run close to the flood affected towns of Bridgnorth and Ironbridge – are open and flowing to traffic, as is the M54 from Birmingham.

Fans travelling by car will need to take into consideration normal congestion.

But at present the expected travel time remains 3hrs 39mins.

Drivers are advised to use the free park and walk facility at Shrewsbury Business Park (SY2 6LG) and Meon Brace Park and Walk (SY3 9NB).

Rail

There are reports of disruption on train lines from Birmingham New Street and Crew.

However, National Rail have since update their information regarding travel from Wolverhampton, stating their service is beginning to return to normal.

They do warn, though, of further disruption, delays and even cancellations.

A tweet posted at 11am read: ‘The Flooding at Shrewsbury has now subsided and lines have reopened.