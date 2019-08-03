Shrewsbury v Portsmouth LIVE: updates as Blues trail 1-0 with Rangers loanee sent off at Montgomery Waters Meadow New Meadow. Picture:Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s League One curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury. The Blues trail 1-0 following Ryan Giles’ superb 68th-minute strike. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get the latest match action... Love that line-up... announce promotion - how Portsmouth fans reacted to line-up to face Shrewsbury