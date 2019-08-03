Shrewsbury v Portsmouth RECAP: Blues start campaign with 1-0 loss as Rangers loanee sent off at Montgomery Waters Meadow New Meadow. Picture:Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for reaction from Pompey’s League One curtain-raiser defeat at Shrewsbury. The Blues lost 1-0 courtesy of Ryan Giles’ superb 68th-minute strike. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get the latest match action... Portsmouth start League One season with defeat at Shrewsbury as Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie sent off Love that line-up... announce promotion - how Portsmouth fans reacted to line-up to face Shrewsbury