Pompey fans are split on Nathan Thompson.

The out-of-contract former Fratton Park defender made a surprise return to the Blues’ training base yesterday, after manager Kenny Jackett agreed to ‘help him out' as he attempts to find a new club.

Former Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

The 28-year-old has been struggling to nail down his future after letting his Pompey contract expire in search of Championship football.

He remains without a club, with Bristol City recently ruling out a move for the right-back after he made an appearance for their under-23 side in a pre-season friendly against Yeovil.

Jackett ruled out a full-time return when The News asked about Thompson yesterday.

The manager, who signed James Bolton as his replacement at the start of the summer, said: ‘There isn’t anything permanent for him – we have Anton Walkes in the side at the moment and James Bolton nearing fitness with an ankle injury.

'I always feel if you need extras it’s centre-forwards and goalkeepers, then after that there are certain positions where if you get an unusual amount of injuries other people can play – and right-back is one of them.’

However, that hasn’t stopped Pompey fans debating a possible return for the defender on our Facebook page: Portsmouth FC – The News.

Many believe he should be welcomed back as he would still improve the team.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the argument, others are off the opinion that the former Swindon man ‘made his bed’ when letting his contract run down.

At represent, a Facebook poll we are running currently has 55 per cent of participants in favour of a return for Thompson, leaving 45 per cent against the defender being given a second chance.

That demonstrates how divided supporters are on the subject.

And if you are not sure want camp you sit in, here’s some of the arguments for and against…

FOR a Thompson return

Dan Knight: Was a top pro all the way until the end..... a top league 1 defender not to sure about the Championship however. He’s better then what we have so why wouldn't we take him back.... plus hes a right shithouse which is great.

Mel Clarke: Sign him up again Kenny. He gave us everything every game. So it’s a no brainer to me.

Steve Mac: No brainer - can play right-back, as a holding midfielder and central defender - in our top 3 outfield players last season.

An experienced leader of men who would boost our depth for the ‘defensive area’ in a long, long season.

Just as long as he ain’t being a greedy bleeder - SIGN HIM UP.

Gaz Guinness: Its a no brainer, get him back as cover or even fight for a place, Pompey this year will be stronger than last year, PUP.

Jason Butcher: I’d have him back on a month by month deal. With Bolton injured, of Walkes gets a knock we’ll have Burgess at RB!!

Mike North: Put him on a one-year contract on the same salary, can't blame him wanting an increase. He was one of our best players last season.

Richard Price: Was a good player would have him back. He will have to prove himself though and work his way into the team.

Liam Broderick: Could make a difference as the season gets going... Proven at this level, and rarely let us down on the pitch. As long as he's fit!!

Ryan Crockford: Personally I’d have him back, right back is our weak link I’d say.

AGAINST a Thompson return

Paul Sparky: Thomas Great player but turned his back on Pompey for greater riches that never arrived.

Good luck Nathan but Pompey should and will not be second choice!

Darryl Harnden: Not a chance! I’d rather see Scott Hiley at right-back!

Terry Goulty: No. Had a chance didn't want it, we replaced to cover him.

Don’t get me wrong he was a good player but he wanted a new challenge so bye bye.

Shaun Langrish: The guy made his decision.

He would have been first choice again this year.

At this level, he's a decent player, but clearly had his head turned by the possibility of Championship football.

It hasn't worked out for him at this point, but I personally wouldn't offer him a contract. That door is firmly closed for him at Pompey in my opinion.

Gavin Thomas: No Thank You, he made his bed.

Peter James: He’s only back because nobody else wanted him. Sorry it’s it’s no from me.

Anthony Knight: Please don’t re-sign him… he made his feelings for the club abundantly clear by not signing his contract offer, thought he could do better than us..obviously not Nathan..you’ve made ya bed mate!

Ian Edwards: Sorry I don't get this. He thought he was too good for this club. He can't tackle. Goodbye.