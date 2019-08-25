James Meredith has been training with Pompey.

The left-back has linked up with Kenny Jackett's side last week at the club's Roko base.

Meredith departed Millwall last month by mutual consent, after spending two seasons at the Den.

The Australia international made 85 appearances for the Lions, with the majority of those in the Championship.

After Lee Brown limped off against Coventry with an Achilles problem on Tuesday, it’d suggest he’s set for a period on the sidelines.

And the Fratton faithful have been debating whether the Blues should be offering Meredith a contract.

Here’s what they’ve had to say…

Wayne Outram via Facebook

Haunstrup deserves his chance, this guy should only be a back up

Steve Mac

What a signing that would be

Proper game changer. Promotion guaranteed

Luke Hurren

Sign him up

@Liam_Ingram90 via Twitter

Seen him a few times at Millwall. He is a good player!

@Real_Dan_Horton

Hopefully back up to Haunstrup, he deserves his chance

@AdrianParishUK

If Brandon H is second choice to Meredith he might as well leave.

@rjpitts73

Excellent at BCFC but suspect his best games are behind him.