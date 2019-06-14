Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on Pompey’s interest in Oldham central-defender George Edmundson.

It was revealed on Friday morning that Pompey were closing in on a swoop for the Latics youngster.

The Blues had seen a significant bid accepted for the in-demand 21-year-old, who is also attracting strong interest from Glasgow Rangers and Peterborough.

Edmundson’s potential arrival would represent Kenny Jackett’s second bit of business this summer, following the arrival of right-back James Bolton from Shrewsbury last week.

SEE ALSO: Promising and powerful Portsmouth target George Edmundson is capable of reaching the Championship

Pompey fans have been waiting patiently to see their club’s summer recruitment build momentum.

George Edmundson Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

And now with another new arrival looking on the cards, fans have been taking to social media to discuss the latest potential piece of Jackett’s promotion jigsaw.

Here’s what fans on our Facebook page, Twitter and portsmouth.co.uk had to say...

Barrie Jenkins: Am impressed if this comes to fruition.

Luke Olverman: Good to see Portsmouth Football Club doing business!! Now let’s get Godden.

@Tommy_Bostock: Over rated in my opinion but good attitude! Think playing next to Peter Clarke all season has made him look good and improve a lot.

Luke Hill: Sounds like a good long-term replacement for Clarke. Still you will get people moan we're signing someone from Oldham, no doubt.

@mysticpng: Edmundson and Ladapo sign them up kenny, do your thing.

@JakeSquibb: Sign him up.

@Hazzayt: Was in team of the year for league 2 and he is young as well.

@grahamdubber: A sizeable lump. The fee I mean, not the player - although that does lead me nicely in to the subject of previous signings from the Latics and Micky Quinn's name comes to mind…

Ryan Briscoe‏: Hopefully we can secure him and bring home @jpearce05 and that’s our defence sorted!

@FookingEll: Would be a great signing should we get him!