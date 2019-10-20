‘Of course I am aware of our poor start’, read the tweet.

‘Of course I am disappointed by it. But support is what I will give and hope all fans, and I am one, will also give. Very tough match tomorrow. Let’s back the team.’

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner, right, with son Eric Picture: Joe Pepler

The words, via Twitter, of Pompey chairman Michael Eisner in the aftermath of last month’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

But any Pompey fan hoping to hear from the Tornante group’s owner following another disappointing day on the pitch – this time at AFC Wimbledon – will probably be disappointed.

Words championing support in the team and manager following such days of despair are a rarity this season.

In fact, you can more or less rule them out.

The above tweet – Eisner’s seemingly preferred way of communicating with fans – only emerged two days after the abject 1-0 loss at Adams Park, where a significant portion of travelling fans made their disapproving voices heard with a chorus of ‘We Want Jackett Out’.

And you can be assured the response was most likely propelled into the Twittersphere further by Eisner’s handle being bombarded with tags from irate Blues supporters unhappy with what they were seeing from their side ahead of the all-important south-coast derby fixture against Southampton.

That now common feeling of discontent among an ever-growing section of the Fratton faithful escalated once more on Saturday following Terell Thomas’ stoppage-time winner at Kingsmeadow – a goal that saw Kenny Jackett’s side slip to 17th in the League One table and two points above the relegation zone.

It’s a situation well removed from the need for positivity message relayed to Pompey fans back in May following the Blues’ failure to secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Back then Eisner once again said, via twitter: ‘We are leaving no stone unturned in continuing to progress again next season, both on and off the pitch. And I say now, let’s look to the future and continue to improve and advance together.’

But approaching 24 hours after yet another defeat – and even more Pompey fans attempting to reach out to the club’s chairman via social media – there’s no acknowledgement of the events in south London, or inspiring words of comfort.

That’s hardly surprising, though, with the former Walt Disney CEO’s track record this season showing that reaching out to the Fratton faithful is a no-go area following defeats.

Even the disappointing Fratton Park league draw against Gillingham the previous weekend drew a blank from Eisner.

To be fair, son and Pompey director Eric, hasn’t shied away too much from offering his thoughts – win, lose or draw.

Yet he too remained silent after the disappointing Gills stalemate and is yet to comment on the Dons defeat.

With the Eisners based on the other side of the Atlantic, perhaps the time difference should be taken into account.

Not many would fall for that excuse, though.

Perhaps more realistically, the club’s owners are struggling for words at this moment.

Alternatively, they are weighing up an adequate response amid a #Jackettout campaign that was trending on Twitter.

If it is the latter, in a climate with fans threatening to boycott games, they’ll need to choose their words and actions carefully.