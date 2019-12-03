Ross McCrorie

'Simply sensational...driving force throughout' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings following win over Northampton

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from their EFL Trophy win against Northampton.

The Blues progressed to the next round of the competition after Michael Harriman’s 12th-minute opener was cancelled out by efforts from Leon Maloney (39) and Marcus Harness (62).

Barely tested - 6

1. Alex Bass

Barely tested - 6
A so, so performance from the right-back - 7

2. James Bolton

A so, so performance from the right-back - 7
Composed showing on rare outing - 8

3. Paul Downing

Composed showing on rare outing - 8
Steady enough on comeback after injury - 7

4. Sean Raggett

Steady enough on comeback after injury - 7
