The Blues progressed to the next round of the competition after Michael Harriman’s 12th-minute opener was cancelled out by efforts from Leon Maloney (39) and Marcus Harness (62).

1. Alex Bass Barely tested - 6 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. James Bolton A so, so performance from the right-back - 7 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Paul Downing Composed showing on rare outing - 8 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Sean Raggett Steady enough on comeback after injury - 7 Getty Images JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more