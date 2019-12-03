'Simply sensational...driving force throughout' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings following win over Northampton
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from their EFL Trophy win against Northampton.
The Blues progressed to the next round of the competition after Michael Harriman’s 12th-minute opener was cancelled out by efforts from Leon Maloney (39) and Marcus Harness (62).
1. Alex Bass
Barely tested - 6
2. James Bolton
A so, so performance from the right-back - 7
3. Paul Downing
Composed showing on rare outing - 8
4. Sean Raggett
Steady enough on comeback after injury - 7
