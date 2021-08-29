That search is likely to have intensified after the 1-0 loss at Wigan, where the Blues recorded their second successive blank in front of goal.

The defeat at the DW Stadium also saw central striker John Marquis replaced for the sixth game in a row as his frustrating start to the season continued,

But before Cowley can move to add to his attacking options – most likely with a loan – there’s every chance that a departure could be needed for him to act.

Ellis Harrison continues to attract interest, with Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham the latest teams linked with the former Ipswich man.

And if a move for the 27-year-old materialises over the next few days then there’s every chances the Pompey head coach will delve into the Championship to find a replacement.

But who is available from that level?

We’ll, we’ve been checking out the second tier for answers and have come up with six front men whose futures remain very much up in the air.

Here’s what we came up with...

1. Tom Eaves (Hull) The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Hull and is yet to start for the Championship side this season. After missing out completely on a match-day squad place for the visit of Bournemouth yesterday, Tigers boss Grant McCann refused to rule out a move amid interest from League One clubs. Eaves has scored a modest 13 goals from 79 appearances for Hull, but before his KCOM Stadium move in 2019 he scored 38 goals in 84 appearances for Gillingham. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Danny Haylton (Luton Town) The 32-year-old is yet to feature for Luton this season because of injury but was seen doing shuttle runs at Kenilworth Road ahead of their game against Sheffield United. Injuries are a concern, though, with is last Hatters appearance coming in February. Meanwhile, his last goal came against Doncaster in March 2019. Hylton has, however, scored 58 goals in 158 outings for Luton since arriving from a goal-den spell at Oxford in 2016. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Millwall) Pompey were linked with a move for the Iceland international in July, with Millwall deeming the 29-year-old surplus to requirements. The striker has made just one appearance for the Lions this season - a late substitute appearance against Cambridge in the EFL Cup. Bodvarsson has spent the past two seasons at the Lions but has generally struggled to make an impact. In total, he's bagged only five goals in 69 Championship appearances. League One could be his level, though. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) We know, we know, we know.... a complete long shot but you never know! Bristol City are reportedly open to offers for the 31-year-old, who has made just two substitute appearances for the Robins this season. A cheeky loan bid from Pompey and the chance to play in front of the Fratton faithful could prove tempting. Money would be an obvious issue, but if the Blues could push the boat out they'd be guaranteed goals - which is what they want. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales