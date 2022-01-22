Clark Robertson has today been handed his first league start since September following injury to Connor Ogilvie. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

With Connor Ogilvie affected by a nose injury, the Blues’ club captain comes into Danny Cowley’s back three, having recovered from long-term injury.

The Scot is one of three changes to the side which played out a goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

George Hirst and Lee Brown drop to the bench along with Ogilvie, with Ronan Curtis and Reeco Hackett earning recalls.

Hackett returns from a foot injury to take over from Brown at left wing-back, a temporary measure as Cowley maintains his pursuit of a permanent answer during the January transfer window.

Toby Steward is named on Pompey’s bench as back up to Gavin Bazunu in the absence of Alex Bass.

Bass is finalising a loan switch to a fellow Football League club and, as a result, misses out, handing the responsibility to 16-year-old Steward, a first-year scholar.

Meanwhile, there is no place in Pompey's squad for Ryan Tunnicliffe as he maintains his comeback from injury.

Elsewhere, Sunderland’s Denver Hume, who has been linked with a Fratton Park switch, is not in the Black Cats’ squad.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Romeo, Hackett, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Curtis, Walker.

Subs: Steward, Brown, Williams, Hirst, Jacobs, Freeman, Ogilvie.

