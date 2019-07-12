Have your say

Brett Pitman lauded Pompey’s squad as the best equipped he’s seen in his time at the club.

But the Blues skipper admitted both Matt Clarke and Nathan Thompson will be missed next season after their summer exits.

Pitman is about to begin his third season at Fratton Park following his arrival from Ipswich in 2017.

And the 31-year-old sees the recruitment of six new faces this summer as giving the squad a depth he's not previously known at PO4.

Pitman said: ‘It certainly looks a stronger squad than when I first arrived.

‘Is it going to be better than last season? Time will tell.

‘We've obviously lost Clarkie (Matt Clarke), who was better than this level anyway.

‘But in terms of numbers and depth, it definitely looks stronger.’

Much of Pompey’s bolstering has come at the back with James Bolton, Paul Downing and Sean Raggett all recruited.

That’s after the loss of prized asset Clarke to Brighton and Nathan Thompson failing to agree a new deal - natural losses in Pitman’s book.

He added: ‘Nathan is also going to be a big miss but gives opportunities to Anton (Walkes) and James Bolton.

‘However, Nathan will be a miss because, like Clarkie, he was definitely one of the better players in his position in the division.

‘I hadn't spoke to Nathan a lot about it (leaving). We’d all read what had been said and from little bits he said we knew he was waiting to see his options.

‘That was all we really knew and didn't know the full extent of it.’