Brett Pitman is on Pompey’s bench for their Westleigh Park friendly.

The striker bagged a hat-trick after appearing as a half-time substitute in Wednesday evening’s 11-0 trouncing of UCD.

He finds himself on the bench once again for this afternoon’s clash with the Hawks.

Kenny Jackett is missing the injured James Bolton, so Anton Walkes comes in at right-back in the starting XI.

The other change to the team which lined-up against UCD is Close replacing Ross McCrorie in the centre of midfield.

McCrorie, on loan from Rangers, is absent from the squad for the Westleigh Park fixture on a glorious south-coast afternoon.

Elsewhere, Oli Hawkins (back), Ryan Williams (thigh) and Jack Whatmough (knee) join Bolton on the sidelines through injury.

Among the substitutes are Bryan Morris, Matt Casey and Haji Mnoga.

Pompey also name in-demand Jamal Lowe in their team, the subject of two bids during the last week.

His Pompey future continues to be in doubt as Championship interest remains with the league season approaching.

Another player attracting interest is Louis Dennis, who produced an eye-catching display against UCD with two goals and two assists.

Jackett is favouring the former non-league man in the number 10 role and once again started him in the Blues’ side this afternoon.

Dennis has been the subject of interest from Leyton Orient.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Downing, Raggett, Brown, Close, Naylor, Lowe, Dennis, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Pitman, Evans, Haunstrup, Cannon, Hancott, Morris, Mnoga.