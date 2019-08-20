Skipper Gareth Evans fumes as Portsmouth throw away win to nine-man Coventry

Have your say

Gareth Evans fumed at the defensive collapse as Pompey threw away a win to nine-man Coventry.

The Blues skipper offered no excuses for the manner in which his side gave up a 3-1 advantage to opposition who had two players sent off.

Gareth Evans celebrates his goal against Coventry. Photo by Robin Jones.

Pompey looked dangerous going forward but the manner in which they looked so likely to be breached stunned the home crowd who offered their boos on the full-time whistle.

Evans sai: We looked dangerous and looked capable of scoring goals going forward.

‘But at the moment we’re just as capable of letting goals in as scoring them.

‘It’s not just about the defence. The last goal came from a long throw.

Pompey players sum up the Fratton mood on the full-time whistle. Photo by Robin Jones.

‘We defend as a team, so we need to put it right as a team.’