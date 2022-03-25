The Blues captain wants his team to go out all guns blazing and not die wondering what could have been, when it comes to their diminishing play-off ambitions.

Danny Cowley’s men have scored the lowest amount in League One’s top 10 so far this term – 53 – with their often toothless displays credited with impacting promotion credentials.

Pompey did seem to rectify the issue from February to earlier this month - netting 23 times in eight games.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their struggles have returned of late, however, with three successive blanks on the trot.

In fact, across their last 270 minutes of action just two shots have been registered on target, as their play-off hopes faltered against Ipswich, Plymouth, and Wycombe.

In contrast, the Danny Cowley’s men have registered 18 league clean sheets this season, with one of the most formidable defences in the country in place.

But by continually shutting out their opposition, their ability to score goals has often taken a hit – which leads Robertson to believe his team could throw more caution to the wind.

Clark Robertson has kept eight league clean sheets this season. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Robertson told The News: ‘Yes, (the defensive record) has been good, but you’d probably rather win those games 2-1, even.

‘We need to be winning our home games and it’s been disappointing we weren't able to find the back of the net against Wycombe.

‘I think so,(we could find another gear) probably. Like I’ve said before, we have to create more chances going forward, especially at home.

‘But away from home in the last two games against Ipswich and Plymouth we were defensively solid. Even though we didn’t create many chances, they were good performances.’

After starting Pompey’s first six league games of the season, an injury sustained in September kept Robertson on the sidelines for four months.

Upon his return to fitness in January, he found his place in the starting line-up under threat due to the emergence of Connor Ogilvie.

The ex-Gillingham man had risen to prominence at centre-back in Robertson’s 16-week absence – with Pompey recording nine clean sheets in 16 appearances.

In a bid to utilise both their qualities, Cowley has paired Robertson and Ogilvie together – with the natural left back moving to wing-back and the skipper at centre-half.

Despite being in competition with the former Spurs player, the Scot has nothing but praise for Ogilvie.

He added: ‘Connor’s been brilliant, he’s a good las as well. He’s not looked out of place (since he signed), and he’s looked solid all season. He’s a good lad and a good player.’

Message From the Editor