Tom Naylor has paid tribute to Kenny Jackett for riding out the tidal wave of flak he’s faced at Pompey.

And the midfielder has underlined the esteem the manager’s held in by his players as he gave an insight into his managerial qualities.

Jackett has overseen a huge upturn in his side’s results, with the Blues unbeaten in 10 games as they go to Accrington tomorrow.

That saw him receive a nomination for the League One manager-of-the-month for November, which went to Gareth Ainsworth today.

It’s a marked change from the indifferent early-season form which culminated in calls for the Pompey boss to get the sack reaching a crescendo in October.

Naylor spoke of his pleasure at the turnaround and revealed Jackett was the big draw when he dropped out of the Championship to move to Fratton Park last year.

He said: ‘Every manager gets flak it seems, wherever you are. Even with Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s had it.

‘I think he’s done a great job since I’ve been here. To be honest, he was the reason I came down here.

‘It’s not nice. It’s not nice when the players get flak, like at the start of the season.

‘It’s always good when the manager is recognised for doing well, and it rubs off on the players.

‘We’re the players working with him every, single day – and we respect him.

‘Now he’s getting the rewards with the nomination for manager of the month.

‘He fully deserves the nomination after the run we’ve had.’

Naylor told how Jackett’s steady hand at the tiller allowed Pompey to come through the storm generated by their slow start.

But the 28-year-old feels his manager’s calm exterior does belie a ‘ruthless’ streak he possesses.

Jackett added: ‘Every manager is different and our gaffer is different to what I’ve worked with.

‘He’s calm, he knows what he wants to do and he knows what he wants from his players.

‘He has a ruthless side to him – and that’s always good. But there is also a banter side to him, which is nice.

‘Long may it continue with the leadership he’s showing and the gaffer being how he is.’