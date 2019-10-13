Pompey were held to a goalless draw against Gillingham on Saturday.

Despite having the vast majority of possession, the Blues were unable to make it count and could only manage a draw.

It means Kenny Jackett’s side have garnered 13 points from their opening 10 matches and sit 16th in the table.

The Fratton faithful took to Twitter after the final whistle to air their views.

Here’s what they said...

@tomsy_1994

Unpopular opinion but I genuinely think we looked half decent going forward today, especially in that first half. Played some decent football and Harrison was a proper pest.. shame we didn’t take chances. Bass didn’t have a save to make. Slow progress better than none #Pompey

@spenno13

I’m struggling to say anything positive about going to watch #Pompey play at the moment. Certainly don’t look forward to it any more, turning into a chore to go & I don’t like it. Unfortunately can’t see it changing any time soon #PUP

@Backinpompey

1st half decent, but no answers to their changes in the second half. 3 unbeaten. Glass half full, but only just #Pompey

@luluboo64

Another forgetful game today these players just seem to drift through games no defined plan passing appalling this is a mid table team at best and once again jackett motionless on the touch line again #pompey

@peadubya66

Starting to wonder if Jackett has taken the team as far as he can. I don’t dislike KJ but think another manager could get better performances & results out of this squad. The Eisners will have to make big decisions 1 day about any manager and I think that time is now #Pompey

@fightspack88

Not much between the teams and nothing special about either.

Marquis and Harrison have to start together and cannon in for close for me next week.

#pompey

@Axl_Rose1971

#Pompey are so very ordinary and painfully stale this season. Lack fluidity and spark...I know it’s earlyish days but we’ve all got to accept a mid table re-build this season.

@tj_malley

Another dull performance today. Defence is looking better and we had control of the game today, but did nothing with it. Gillingham were poor and offered nothing. Still so much for this team to improve on and promotion is completely off at this rate. #Pompey