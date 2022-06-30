Michael Smith's move to Sheffield Wednesday has been one of the eye-catching deals of the summer. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The news of Marlon Pack’s arrival last week arrived like a refreshing oasis of business in a desert of summer quiet.

This was a deal which had set the bar for Danny Cowley’s closed-season reshaping of his Blues squad.

But eight days on from the Buckland boy’s return to his manor, the murmurs of discontent are starting to grown more audible once again.

It’s the prospect of Pompey starting their pre-season without a senior striker in the building which is propelling much of the angst.

Also, though, the envious glances being cast around the rest of League One isn’t helping the situation, as rivals’ business begin to accelerate.

But are Pompey really behind the curve? And if so, how far are they languishing behind the rest?

Well, a closer look at the transfers over the line to date does suggest things are indeed proving slow down at PO4 compared to the rest of the division.

At the time of writing, a total of 69 players have arrived at League One clubs since the period for registration began on June 10.

With Derby County not considered as they remain under a transfer embargo while in administration, that works out as an average three done deals per club.

League One new boys Forest Green Rovers lead the way with six new faces brought in so far.

Perhaps more significantly for Pompey, a number of the teams who will be considered rivals for promotion have completed a swathe of activity

Sheffield Wednesday have nailed down some eye-catching business, with Rotherham pair Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe among their five deals over the line so far.

Peterborough have moved quickly to also land five players, including Ben Thompson and Leyton Orient’s promising midfielder Hector Kyprianou.

New Charlton boss Ben Garner has made a quintet of new signings as he overhauls his squad at The Valley, while Kieran McKenna ominously adds to an already powerful squad with Freddie Ladapo, Dom Ball, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules going into Portman Road. MK Dons, Fleetwood and Morecambe have also signed five players.

Arguably some of the most impressive business so far has taken place at New Meadow, as Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury show signs of ambition by bringing in Tom Bayliss, Chey Dunkley, Jordan Shipley and Julien Dacosta.

At the other end of the spectrum, Oxford, Burton Albion and Cambridge have all added a single new face so far, like Pompey. Exeter and Wycombe have yet to get their business off the mark.

So the Blues are indeed behind the mean number of done deals to date, but with chief executive Andy Cullen promising further business is close to completion things could soon change.

And if they don’t, well just cast your mind back to years gone by at Pompey.