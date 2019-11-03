Kenny Jackett admitted he took comfort from Pompey’s attacking play against Oxford – despite registering just the one goal in the Fratton Park draw.

The Blues showed plenty of threat going forward, recording 16 shots in total as they attempted to force home a win they desperately needed.

It wasn’t to be, however, with John Marquis, Ben Close, Ronan Curtis and Ryan Williams all failing to add to Gareth Evans’ 58th-minute opener from the penalty spot over the course of 90 minutes.

The goalscorer himself could also have added to his effort in the second half after finding himself with just U’s keper Simon Eastwood to beat.

But just like his team-mates, the final product failed to match some of the fluid football on display in the build up.

Pompey, ultimately, paid he price, with James Henry’s deep cross from the right allowing Matty Taylor to head home at the death for an equaliser.

Ronan Curtis, who hit the crossbar in the second half, congratulates Gareth Evans following his opener from the penalty spot Picture: Joe Pepler

It represented another blow to an already frustrating season for all concerned at Fratton Park.

But Jackett still took solace in what he saw from his side as an attacking force.

The manager said: ‘They (Oxford) had spells. James Henry came into it a little bit I think, but, similarly, we had chances right to the end.

‘It wasn't like we didn’t have chances during the second half.

‘We broke with quality and the front three looked very lively in those situations.

‘If we can replicate a lot of what we did on Tuesday night, then that would be good.

‘But we have to learn from it (Saturday’s game) and find an equation where we are actually be able to come through things late in games – that’s a big one.

‘Standards are pretty high, they were at Bristol, too.

‘It is frustrating for all of us that we haven’t got wins out of games where we have played well,

‘But closing the game out is part of it and we haven't done that, and that’s what we have to realise.’