‘So bloody loud... class’: Portsmouth and Coventry City faithfuls speak
Coventry City fan here. We got what we deserved. Congratulations Pompey, good luck for the rest of the season. You’ll stay up. I’m especially happy for your top steward, Mr Portsmouth FC Abdul! Get a statue for him. Your Abdul is an absolute gent and legend #Portsmouth #Pompey @ZiRovinReporter
Pompey very loud but didn’t start singing until drawing/winning but that’s understandable when you concede in 3 mins at home. @hugocameron8
Pompey vs Coventry. All Cov first 15 and Bassett missing the 1on1 to make it 2 was costly. Pompey a different team when Lang performs to his best. @Olly_h3
Pompey only started singing when they went ahead, but it was so bloody loud. Most impressive thing is that every stand was involved, and you can't beat that. Decent set of fans, to be fair. @CovIam
Wouldn't say you have the best players in the league but what you do have is hard work, a really unity, passion and determination. Not to mention a ground opposition won’t like coming to. That should keep you up comfortably. Proper club and deserved today. Good luck this season @RobPUSB
Cov fans are class , last time I went with Pompey loads of the Coventry fans were complimentary of our support away from home @playupPomp3y
Horrendous second half but fair play to #pompey - they have absolutely battered us & played the windy conditions to a tee. Honest, hungry & committed footballers. Massive reality check #PUSB @baskers_ct
The performance was pants but can I just say @Pompey your staff were great with me and my wife both being blind/severely sighted, making sure we knew where things were, where we were going & most importantly, if we were okay, massive respect to them #PUSB #Pompey @ThatBlindLad
Lang will get all the plaudits and deservedly so but massive appreciation post for Schmid would of been down and out after 6 mins if it wasn’t for him #pompey @Pompey_Goals
This is as bad as it gets for us, but that does not excuse that #Pompey have looked absolutely brilliant. They’ve made Cov look like a team of children. #PUSB @SeanIsCross
Truly, truly embarrassing that performance and result, no fight, no desire from the lads, Lang had an absolute field day against us, I’ve seen a lot of bad games in my time as a Cov fan but that is up there I will say, fair play Pompey on the win and a great home atmosphere #PUSB @TomUpto94934917
