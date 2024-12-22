Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey and Coventry City fans have been reacting to events on and off the pitch at Fratton Park, after John Mousinho’s side dished out a 4-1 battering to Frank Lampard’s men. Here’s a selection of views on X, formerly Twitter.

Coventry City fan here. We got what we deserved. Congratulations Pompey, good luck for the rest of the season. You’ll stay up. I’m especially happy for your top steward, Mr Portsmouth FC Abdul! Get a statue for him. Your Abdul is an absolute gent and legend #Portsmouth #Pompey @ZiRovinReporter

Pompey very loud but didn’t start singing until drawing/winning but that’s understandable when you concede in 3 mins at home. @hugocameron8

Pompey only started singing when they went ahead, but it was so bloody loud. Most impressive thing is that every stand was involved, and you can't beat that. Decent set of fans, to be fair. @CovIam

Cov fans are class , last time I went with Pompey loads of the Coventry fans were complimentary of our support away from home @playupPomp3y

Horrendous second half but fair play to #pompey - they have absolutely battered us & played the windy conditions to a tee. Honest, hungry & committed footballers. Massive reality check #PUSB @baskers_ct

The performance was pants but can I just say @Pompey your staff were great with me and my wife both being blind/severely sighted, making sure we knew where things were, where we were going & most importantly, if we were okay, massive respect to them #PUSB #Pompey @ThatBlindLad

Lang will get all the plaudits and deservedly so but massive appreciation post for Schmid would of been down and out after 6 mins if it wasn’t for him #pompey @Pompey_Goals

This is as bad as it gets for us, but that does not excuse that #Pompey have looked absolutely brilliant. They’ve made Cov look like a team of children. #PUSB @SeanIsCross

Truly, truly embarrassing that performance and result, no fight, no desire from the lads, Lang had an absolute field day against us, I’ve seen a lot of bad games in my time as a Cov fan but that is up there I will say, fair play Pompey on the win and a great home atmosphere #PUSB @TomUpto94934917