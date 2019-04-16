Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor makes his return from injury at AFC Bournemouth today.

The Birmignham loanee starts for Pompey reserves at the Cherries’ Canford Arena training ground.

The winger has missed Kenny Jackett's side’s past four matches with calf problem.

Meanwhile, Andy Cannon continues his rehabilitation against the Premier League side’s under-21s.

He’s made just two first-team appearances since his January arrival from Rochdale, but today’s game will be another step towards full fitness for the midfielder.

Bryn Morris also had a spell on the treatment table with a groin problem. He's been an unused substitute in wins over Wycombe and Rochdale and starts for Jake Wigley’s side.

However, Dion Donohue is not involved, despite being earmarked to make an appearance following a groin complaint.

There is also no place for loanees James Vaughan or Lloyd Isgrove.

The January arrivals, from Wigan and Barnsley respectively, were also not included on the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Dale.

Pompey: Bass, Mnoga, Walkes, Casey, Haunstrup, Morris, May, Lethbridge, Cannon, Solomon-Otabor, Dennis.