The Blues had the chance to maintain their 100-per-cent winning start to the League One season when Gassan Ahadme was fouled in the penalty box 14 minutes from time.
However, substitute Shaun Williams failed to make the most of his chance from the spot as keeper Pontus Dahlberg saved his tame effort.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 8
Some cracking stops and use of the ball as Irishman begins to really show his value.
2. Kieron Freeman - 7
More focus on the defensive side of his game today with sturdy effort.
3. Sean Raggett - 7
More stoic defending as defender continues powerful early-season form.
4. Clark Robertson - 7
Building an impressive understanding with Raggett, as Scot adds composure to back line
