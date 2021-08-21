Kieron Freeman in action for Pompey during today's game against Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

'Some cracking saves... failed to build on impressive start' - Jordan Cross' Portsmouth match ratings from goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers

Check out Jordan Cross’ Pompey match ratings from today’s goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers.

By The Sports Desk
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 5:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st August 2021, 6:12 pm

The Blues had the chance to maintain their 100-per-cent winning start to the League One season when Gassan Ahadme was fouled in the penalty box 14 minutes from time.

However, substitute Shaun Williams failed to make the most of his chance from the spot as keeper Pontus Dahlberg saved his tame effort.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 8

Some cracking stops and use of the ball as Irishman begins to really show his value.

2. Kieron Freeman - 7

More focus on the defensive side of his game today with sturdy effort.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

More stoic defending as defender continues powerful early-season form.

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Building an impressive understanding with Raggett, as Scot adds composure to back line

