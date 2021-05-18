The head coach has been handed the power to overhaul the Blues and create a team capable of returning to the Championship.

He has already ripped up Pompey’s playing squad, with Haji Mnoga presently the only out-of-contract player signed up for next season.

There are also set to be extensive changes among the backroom staff, while Greg Miller last month arrived as Academy head after Cowley sat on the interview panel.

And Cowley is relishing playing a pivotal role in Pompey’s extensive rebuild.

He said: ‘These are new beginnings and I want everybody associated with the club to look forward.

‘There’s a lot of change at every level at the club. Change for some creates nervousness and apprehension, for others it creates excitement.

Head coach Danny Cowley is relishing a major Pompey rebuild this summer. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

‘Certainly we are the latter and are looking forward to embracing that change. The club did need change, it needed a fresh approach.

‘There will be change in personnel at every level, there will also be change in terms of process and the environment – and we have to make sure the change is intelligent change.

‘I don’t think there are ever easy decisions. I don’t suppose any human being really enjoys having those difficult conversations.

‘I suppose if you are absolutely power hungry you might do, but, for anyone with any level of empathy, I don’t think I’ll ever enjoy having those difficult conversations.

‘However, sometimes it’s actually the right decision for all parties. Sometimes you have to give people their wings and let them fly, other times people have just run their race.

‘Sometimes you are going to play in a certain way or work in a certain way that’s not going to suit that player, so you try to make the right decisions.

‘You have to make tough calls.’

Cowley’s had the benefit of working with Pompey’s squad since appointed head coach on March 19.

In that period he oversaw 12 matches and utilised all on the Blues’ books apart from the injured Ellis Harrison.

And he believes it has handed him a crucial head start when drawing up his Pompey rebuilding plans.

Cowley added: ‘What’s been great for us is that we’ve had an opportunity to work with the group at the business end of the season, so have probably seen them in the most pressurised part of the year.

‘It has given us an opportunity to get to know them as people, get to see how they work as professionals, and how they interact and work collectively with other players in the group.

‘We’ve certainly had information, so can’t moan that we haven’t been informed.

‘We’ve had 45 days together as a group and time will tell whether the decisions are intelligent or not.’

