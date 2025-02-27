Pompey fans have been going to and forth on social media with questions looming over the Blues’ defensive injury concerns.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a change from his usual approach, John Mousinho failed to provide an injury update ahead of his side’s trip to Luton on Saturday afternoon.

Mystery over the Blues’ defensive cohort continues, with the fitness of Rob Atkinson (calf) and Hayden Matthews (ankle) at the centre of the Fratton faithful’s thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those injury issues could see Ryley Towler return from the cold after a six-game absence, while Marlon Pack could once again be recruited from his central midfield duty to answer Mousinho’s SOS call at the heart of the backline.

With Regan Poole and Towler presently the only two fit specialist central defensive options for the Blues, questions remain over who could partner the former Manchester United man as concerns loom over Atkinson and Matthews’ fitness ahead of Saturday’s Championship trip to Luton.

And that is something the Fratton faithful have been debating on social media, with some even calling for Connor Ogilvie to slot into the heart of the defence should he be required - while Mousinho has highlighted Issac Hayden as a defensive consideration.

Here’s what some Pompey fans are saying on Facebook.

Tony Shotter: Sorry but Towler’s not good enough for the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Hibbert: I must admit I’ll be disappointed if Towler isn’t in the starting lineup and Pack is put in at CB instead.

Terry Moon: I have the highest respect for Marlon as an excellent midfielder but I worry about him in the back four. He soldiers on and makes the best of it but he previously was responsible for conceding goals. Please spare him this and use him where he should be as a defensive midfielder in front of the back four.

Phil Jones: Well he's (Towler) certainly better in the back 4 than Pack.

Christ Tarling: If he doesn't use Towler, then put Ogilvie at centre back.

Steve Clarke: Not Pack!

Mark Terry: Don't even write it just use Ryley Towler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb Perkins: Towler should be at the back, and Pack should be CM in place of Hayden who's carrying a minor injury. That's the best all round. Keep a natural CB at the back, and keep a natural CM in the middle allowing Hayden to recover. Furthermore, Pack and Towler will both perform well being in their favoured positions.

Pat Warburton: Please don’t play Pack.